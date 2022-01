PSSA skaters for state championship

Those who have been qualified include Riyansh Borele, Arav Agarwal, Urvi Chanekar, Palak Kshirsagar, Yenshu Garala, Ananya Chanekar. Witness Lode, Sameer Wankhede, Kavya Jeswani, Shrijan Sarkar, Tejas Kadu. All the selected players credited their success to their coach and International Player . Piyush Kishor Akre and parents.

Secretary of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association Upendra Verma, National team coach and Shivchhatrapati award winner Pravin Deshpande as well as international players and coach Swapnil Samarth congratulated the players and wished them a bright future.