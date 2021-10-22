Rishika to represent Maha in swimming nationals

Rishika Bodele, a student of Taywade College, Koradi has been selected to represent Maharashtra in the 74th Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championship that will be held at Basavangudi aquatic Centre in Bengaluru from October 26 to 29. She has been selected in two events ie. 50 m breaststroke and 10 m breaststroke.

She has secured gold medals at the state selection trials held in Mumbai.

Her selection was hailed by college principal Dr Sharayu Taywade, Dr Sunil Bhotmange, teaching and non-teaching staff.