Roller skating trials from Oct 23, 24

The roller and inline hockey, artistic skating and slalom trials have already began at Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, Pancholi .

Only the registered skaters of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association can participate in the championship within the aegis of NDRSA, Skating Association of Maharashtra and Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI). This will be the final selection for 59th National Roller Skating Championship. All the registered skaters of NDRSA registered with Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) will participate in the trials, For more information players can contact NDRSA secretary Upendra Varma (9423638502), joint secretary Vishnu Waghe ( 9850360238), treasurer Swapnil Samarth ( 9372733737), Kunal Dandekar (9372478968), Nishant Tabhane (7972485231).