Sandesh slams double ton as VMV win

Nagpur, Oct 30

Riding on Sandesh Khandgaonkar's double century knock VMV drubbed Qidwai Cricket Club by 97 runs in Guzder League 'B' Division Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association at Gurunanak Pharmacy College ground on Saturday,

Batting first VMV piled up a huge total of 372 for six in 50 overs. Opener Sandesh sent the bowlers on leather hunt and smashed 209 in 157 balls hitting 34 boundaries and two sixes. He was well supported by Mohit Shinde (78, 66b, 12x4, 1x6). Sumit Kumar (37) also batted well.

For Qidwai Cricket Club, Sugat Lahre, Zafaruddin Anwar claimed two wickets each whereas Harvinder Singh and Chetan Rangari were chipped in with one each.

In reply, Qidwai were restricted to 275 for nine in 45.4 overs. Sugat Hahre (88, 103 b, 6x4, 2x6) and Harvinder Singh (65, 79b, 8x4) made some efforts by scoring half-centuries but didn't get enough support from other end. For VMV, Vicky Rewatkar (3 for 33) was the most successful bowlers. Atul Jadhav (2 for 39) also bowled well whereas Mohit Shinde and Manish Mishra got one each.