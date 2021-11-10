Sankalp brings laurels to city: Mayor

Mayor along with NMC sports committee chairman Pramod Tabhane felicitated Sankalp by presenting shwal, shreefal and bouquet. Speaking on the occasion, mayor said, "Sankap has made all of us proud by bringing laurels to the country. He has become a source of inspiration for other city sportspersons".

It can be mentioned that Sankalp achieved third Grandmaster norm in the round-robin tournament at Serbia within 24 days. After achieving the feat he reached the city where he was accorded warm welcome.

" Sankalp not only bring laurels to Nagpur but for entire Maharashtra. This is a proud moment for the state. I am confident that in future also Sankalp will achieve glory for the country. Best of luck to Sankalp for future endeavors"

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maha governor