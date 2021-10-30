Sankalp inching closer to GM title

IM Sankalp Gupta is inching towards becoming the second GM of the city after Raunak Sadhwani by earning the consecutive second Grand Master norm in the tournament at Serbia on Saturday.

In the nine-round tournament top-ranked Sankalp emerged champion with seven points to his credit. At present his live ELO rating is 2485 and he needs one more GM norm and 15 points to become Grand Master.

In the tournament, Sankap started his campaign with a victory over India's Shantanu Bhambure. Then in the second round, IM Moksh Amit Doshi held him to a draw. Sankalp defeated Kunal M of India in the third round and then lost to GM Damljanvoic Branko of host Serbia. After facing defeat Sankalp regrouped himself and staged a comeback with a victory over WIM Harshita Guddanti of India. Continuing his confidence, Sankalp stunned GM Tadic Branko of Serbia in the sixth round. In the seventh round, he settled to a draw with Kosic Dragan. In the eighth round, Sankalp outwitted Rivtiz Parab of India. Sankalp signed off the campaign on a positive note with a victory over Bulgarian IM Petkov Momchil.

While congratulating Sankalp GM Swapnil Dhopade said, " Congratulations to IM Sankalp Gupta for scoring his 2nd consecutive Grandmaster norm! Inching closer to the GM title." His coach Nayandeep Kotangale has also expressed his happiness over his disciple's performance.