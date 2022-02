Shivam gets brown belt, Afnan declared best

Nagpur, Oct 29

After two years MITSUYA-KAI Hayashi-ha Shito-Ryu Karate-Do India organised belt gradation examination with maintaining social distancing after unlock at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur. The black belt gradation was conducted by Dr. Zakir Khan

Khan was assisted by Sarvesh Gaidhane, Tarul Barve,Sufiyan Mugal, Tina Barve, Mrunal Wankhede, Shraddha Allewar and others.

Belt winners

Brown: Shivam Sontakke

Yellow: Azmat Baig , Lavanya Wawre, Krishna Singh, Ayaan Kothari, Yatharth Wawre, Yuvraj Mishra, Aditya Sontakke , Sauleha Baig, Vanshaj Gopalani, Aditya Kherde and .Rahma Khan

Orange: Afzal Baig, Sudhiksha Adhikari and Maahi Kukreja

Blue: Garima Barange, Siddhi Saoji and Rishikesh Bawankar

Purple: Mohd. Yahya, Chetan Barange and Altamash Ansari

Green: Atharv Ingle, Afnan Ahmed, Mohd. Arish Ahmed, Shreya Saoji, Anis Khurpadi, and Labiba Khan.