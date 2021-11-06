'Skin is mirror of our soul'

Nagpur, Nov 6

Skin is the mirror of our soul said Dr Asra Khumushi, city dermatologist and cosmetologist at a seminar organised by Rotary Club of Nagpur ELITE.

Noted social worker Dr. Girish Gandhi was the chief guest and Shubankar Patil presided over.

Dr. Asra Khumushi, director of Corium Skin Clinic the medical director of Rotary Elite. She is an eminent dermatologist, cosmetologist and laser surgeon with 20 experience of in specialty practice. Being ahead for social causes she has given many awareness lectures and conducted camps for patient welfare, keeping in mind health benefit and fitness as her top priority.

Dr Girish Gandhi in his address stated that people should be aware of growing health hazards with upcoming modernisation and it is good to learn self-care. Along with president Rotary Elite -nShubhankar Ajay Patil and his team, Dr. Asra Khumushi was able to instill importance of skin protection,clarify the right use of sunscreens and associated health benefits by taking into consideration a few simple steps.

Prominently present were corporator Pragati Patil, Vibha Gandhi, Ajay Patil, Akshit Khosla, .Kashish Wani, Vivek Agrawal, Shivangi Garg, Sreyas Nair,Sarthak Gugnani, Vivek Singh, SmtAnita Magre and Adv Bhushan Mohota.