'Social media platforms useful for marketing'

Nagpur, Nov 11

VIA Marketing Forum had organised a Session on 'Save on your Marketing time and money on virtual platform recently.

Key speaker co-founder of Truck Suvidha & a Growth Marketer Ishu Bansal shared insights on the latest marketing automation trends and some free tools available on Google workspace as well as on other platform which is useful for any marketer and non-technical people for their personal marketing and save their time and money.

Bansal started his session with Facebook, he showed how we can leverage upon Facebook communities for generating relevant leads. How do we search relevant leads as most of the people drop their requirements in community groups and also share their contact details. This data is freely available and can be of use if searched and tracked properly. Hence he suggested to be part of maximum groups which are industry based and location based.

He further guided on automation for Whatsapp marketing & LinkedIn marketing. Using extensive linked marketing one can build a brand and improve his connections and page followers. Automate posts and comments.

He demonstrated how to get relevant niche leads from Google Search bar and Google maps. Local business can be benefitted with these tips and can overcome use of Justdial or Indiamart sites for its use. The subject was very demanding and participants asked various questions to enrich their knowledge of finding leads from Google and Facebook or any such open source.

Earlier, chairperson of VIA Marketing Forum Anuja Sharma welcomed all participants and guest speaker. VIA joint secretary Dr Anita Rao introduced Ishu Bansal. Convener of VIA Marketing Forum Mili Juneja made an opening remark and also moderated the Q&A session. The session was summerized and proposed a formal vote of thanks by Anuja Sharma.