Team Red emerge T-20 champions

Nagpur, Oct 21

Team Red defeated Team Orange by four wickets to win Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association at Jamtha Stadium, here on Thursday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Team Orange were restricted to 124 for eight in 20 overs. Thanks to Himanshu Joshi who ripped thru the batting line-up and claimed four wickets for just 14 runs. Parth Rekhade (3 for 20) also bowled well. Captain Siddhesh Wath top scored with 40 in 36 balls hitting three boundaries and one six for Orange. Apoorva Wankhede contributed 18 with the help of two sixes and one four. Sandesh Drugwar and Akshay Karnewar scored 16 runs each.

In reply, Team Red achieved the target losing six wickets in 19.5 overs. Akshay Kolhar scored maximum (38, 29b, 2x4, 1x6). Parth Rekhade (18) also contributed to the winning cause whereas Jitesh Sharma and Himanshu Joshi scored a valuable 17 each.

For Orange, Akshay Karnewar claimed three wickets for 13 runs.

VCA vice-president Prashant Vaidya distributed the prizes. Joshi was declared man-of-the-match for his all-round performance.