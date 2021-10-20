Team Red, Orange set up title clash

Nagpur, Oct20

Team Red and Team Orange set up a title clash in the T-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association at Jamtha Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Team Red entered the final thrashing Team Green by the huge margin of 122 runs.

Batting first Team Red amassed 213 for three in 20 overs. Opener Mandar Mahale slammed 35-balls 54 hitting four boundaries and one six. Varun Palandurkar remained unbeaten on 55. His 33-ball knock was studded with five boundaries and one six. Explosive Jitesh Sharma hit 14-ball 42 consisting one four and five sixes. Aman Mokhade (36, 24b, 4x4, 1x6) too batted well.

In reply, Team Green were bundled out for a paltry 91 in 15.3 overs. Only opener Sanket Subhedar (26) and Dharmendra Ahlawat (27) managed to score the double figures.

For Team Red, Parth Rekhade (3 for 19) was the most successful bowlers. He was well supported by Himanshu Joshi (2 for 13) and Mandar Mahale (2 for 0).

In the second semi-final, Team Orange defeated Team Sky Blue by four wickets. Batting first Team Sky Blue scored 153 for five in 20 overs. Thanks to R Sanjay who scored 62 in 57 balls hitting six boundaries and two sixes. Sourabh Thubrikar (36, 28b, 3x4, 1x6) and Ravi Jangid (21, 16b, 1x4, 1x6) were other scorers.

For Team Orange, Prafull Hinge (2 for 21) was the main wicket-taker. Akshay Karnewar and Abhishek Chourasia were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Team Orange achieved the target losing six wickets in 19.5 overs. After losing opener and captain Siddhesh Wath on duck, Yash Rathod (40, 35b, 5x4, 1x6) and Prerit Agrawal (39, 33b, 5x4, 1x6) made 79 run partnership for the second wicket to ensure the victory. After both the batsmen laying solid foundation, Apoorva Wankhede (27, 21b, 1x4, 1x6) and Sandesh Drugwar (25, 17b, 4x4) played well and ensured the victory.

For Team Sky Blue, Ravi Jangid and R Sanjay claimed two wickets each.