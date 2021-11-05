Ton-up Disha guides Vidarbha to huge win

Haryana won the toss and elected to field first. Vidarbha scored a good total of 220 all out in 49.4 overs. Their innings was basically revolved around Disha who smashed 104 in 118 balls with the help of 12 boundaries. Latika Inamdar who had scored a big century against Mizoram in the previous match could able to score 25 hitting two boundaries and an equal number of sixes. Kanchan Nagwani (29, 32b) and Vaishhnavi Khandkar (19, 40b, 1x4) were other scorers.

For Haryana, Suman Gulia took four wickets for 40 whereas captain Mansi Joshi got two for 32.

In reply, Haryana lost their wickets at regular intervals and they were bowled out for a paltry 73 in 40.1 overs. Only Mansi Joshi (13) and Sheetal Rana, Varsha Bhatiwal (12 each) showed some resistance.

For Vidarbha, Vaibhavi Sonawane (2 for 18) was the main wicket-taker. Gargi Wankar, Nupur Kohale and Reena Paul were chipped in with one each. In points tally so far Vidarbha are on third place with 10 points by winning two and losing one match. Madhya Pradesh has topped the tally witth 16 points followed by Goa 12).

Vidarbha will play their last match against Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 220 all out in 49.4 overs (Disha Kasat 104, Latika Inamdar 25, Kanchan Nagwani 29, Vaishnavi Khandkar 19,Suman Gulia 4 for 40) beat Haryana 73 all out in 40.1 overs (Mansi Joshi 12, Sheetla Rana and Varsha Bhatiwal 12 each, Vaishnavi Sonawane 2 for 18) by 147 runs.