Umesh's experience will help us: skipper Wadkar

Nagpur, Oct 27

Forgetting last season's disastrous performance in which Vidarbha failed to win any match, Vidarbha's newly-appointed skipper young Akshay Wadkar is looking ahead positively and for that, he is banking on the experienced players like Indian pace sensation Umesh Yadav in Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 Cricket Tournament beginning at Vijaywada from November 4.

Vidarbha has been placed in plate group along with Arunachal, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur and Sikkim and only one team from this group will qualify for the knockouts.

Talking to Lokmat Times from Vijaywada wicket-keeper-batsman Wadkar said, “Umesh is playing this season. He is arriving. His experience will definitely help us. We have other experienced players also. Akshay Wakhare in spin bowling and Ganesh Satish in batting will be our strengths”.

About the group, Wadkar said the group is relatively easy but T-20 is such a format of cricket that no one can predict the outcome. “ Only one team will qualify for this group. You can't say which match will become tough. Therefore, every match will be important for us”, he said.

Last season due to lockdown Vidarbha lacked much-needed practice. But this year they have played a Twenty-20 Tournament along with a few practice matches. Asked are they prepared this season, Wadkar said, “ We have a good practice this season. Our team combination is all settled and we know about it. We are preparing from that direction. We will try to apply ourselves”, he said. Vidarbha has given an opportunity to some youngsters this season. “ Yes there are some new faces in the team but they entered the team after performing. They all deserve their places in the team”.

About captainship, Wadkar said, “ It is a great opportunity for me to lead by state team. Vidarbha has never won T-20 tournament. I will try to fulfill the expectations of team management”, he said and signed off.