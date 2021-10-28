'Use science for the interest of mankind'

Nagpur, Oct 28

'Science is our biggest friend; it is a source of improving quality of life. Science should be used in the interest of mankind; Negative forces of war, hatred will be destroyed by positive thinking and positive influences of the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbkum” which Indians have imbibed in themselves,' emphasized secretary, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Nagpur Kendra Dr Sunanda Sonarikar while speaking on the occasion of the inaugural function of 'Vigyan Yatraa'-All India Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Virtual Science Exhibition-2021' organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Nagpur Kendra.

Chariman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Nagpur Kendra Rajendra Purohit presided over the function.

Among other distinguished guests present for the function were treasurer K.M. Agrawal, executive member Prof. QH Jeevaji, director A Shastri, parent representative Shree Jamdar, Dr Grishma Dhingra, T.L. Raja, principal of BVM Civil Lines Anju Bhutani, principal of BVM Shrikrishna Nagar Nirupama Padmaraj, Ashti principal Vandana Bisen, Trimurti Nagar principal Parwati Iyer, Principal, Koradi principal Sarbani Bose, Chinchbhuvan principal Raji Srinivasan.

In her welcome speech, principal, Vandana Bisen asserted that the objectives of the science exhibition are to promote interest in science and technology and to encourage scientific and technological creativity among students.

Dr Sunanda Sonarikar along with the other dignitaries inaugurated the science exhibition by releasing balloons bearing the banners of Vigyan Yatra-2021 in the sky.

School students Arman Singh, Aditya Ralhan and Oviya Jawade, under the guidance of Suchi Ralhan conducted the proceedings of the programme while. Vijaya Patil proposed a formal vote of thanks.