Vidarbha, Gujarat match abandoned, points shared

The match between Vidarbha and Gujarat was abandoned due to rain in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy at YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium on Vizag on Wednesday.

In response to Gujarat's score of 171 for six, Vidarbha made 13 without any loss when the play was stopped.

Earlier Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field first. Gujarat Opener Simran (63, 96b, 7x4) and Bhavana Goplani (45, 88b, 1x4) were the main scorers.

For Vidarbha captain Komal Zanzad claimed two wickets for 32 runs whereas Disha Kasat, Reena Paul and Kanchan Nagwani were chipped in with one wicket each.

So far in the tournament, Vidarbha have played three matches. They lost the opener to Goa by seven wickets. However, then in the second match Vidarbha even bounced back and drubbed Mizoram by huge margin of 294 runs. Batting first Vidarbha piled up 352 for three. Thanks to opener Latika Inamdar who hammered 12 in 107 balls hitting 17 boundaries. Disha Kasat (73*, 50b, 5x4, 3x6), :Prangini Chauhan (66, 97b, 2x4) and Kanchan Nagwani (58, 49b, 9x4) also scored half centuris.

In reply, Mizoram were bowled out for 58 in 23.2 overs.

Vidarbha will play their fourth match against Haryana on Thursday.