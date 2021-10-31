Vidarbha lose to Goa by 7 wickets

Nagpur, Oct 31

Vidarbha started their campaign on a disappointing note as they lost to Goa by seven wickets in Women's Senior One Day Trophy at Kandukuri Cricket Academy, Vizag on Sunday.

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat first. However, their decision backfired as they were all out for 153 in 46 overs. After the failure of top-order batters openers Latika Inamdar (8), Vaishnavi Khandkar (7) and Snehal Maniyar (0) experienced Disha Kasat (43, 89b, 5x4) played a responsible knock. Coming down the order Kanchan Nagwani (22, 35b, 3x4) and Nupur Kohale (21, 38b, 3x4) made a significant contributions and helped Vidarbha to cross 150-run mark. Reena Paul contributed 15 in just eight balls hitting three boundaries.

For Goa, Nikita and Poorva Bhaidkar got one wicket each.

In reply, Goa achieved the target losing just three wickets in 48.1 overs. Tejaswini Durgad( 50, 74b, 7x4) and Shrey (37, 102 b, 3x4) fashioned the victory. Skipper Shikha Pandey remained not out on 33.