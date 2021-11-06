Vidarbha women miss knockout berth

Nagpur Nov 6

Vidarbha women missed the knockout berth as they lost to Madhya Pradesh by 13 runs in the last league match of Senior Women One-Day Trophy at Dr P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram on Saturday.

From Elite Group 'D', Madhya Pradesh (20) and Goa (16) have qualified for the knockout stage. Vidarbha finished third in the points table with ten points after winning two and losing two matches. One match against Gujarat was abandoned following the rains.

Today Madhya Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 193 for 8 in 50 overs. Opening batter Aansha Patidar top-scored with (62, 125b, 8x4). Captain Pooja Vastrakar scored 40in 47 balls hitting six boundaries. Priti Yadav (27, 25b, 2x4) and Varsha (19, 20 b, 1x4) also batted well. Tamanna contributed 16.

For Vidarbha, Kanchan Nagwani claimed three wickets for 31 runs. Vaibhavi Sonawane (2 for 33) also bowled well. Nupur Kohala and Disha Kasat got one wicket each.

In reply, despite in-form batswoman Disha Kasat's fighting knock (72, 110b, 7x4) Vidarbha fell short of 13 ruus. They were all out for 180 in 50 overs. Disha single-handedly held the fort but didn't get much support from the other end. Opener Prangini Chauhhan (21, 38b, 3x4) and Kanchan Nagwani (17) were other scorers. Bharti Fulali who had a good last season miserably failed and scored just six.

For Madhya Pradesh, Nikita Singh (3 for 23) and Salonee Dangore (3 for 33) shared six wickets between them.

Brief scores

Madhya Pradesh: 193 for 8 in 50 overs (Aashna Patidar 62, Pooja Vastrakar 40, Priti Yadav 27, Kanchan Nagwani 3 for 31, Vaibhavi Sonawane 2 for 33) beat Vidarbha: 180 all out in 50 overs (Disha Kasat 72, Prangini Chauhan 21, Kanchan Nagwani 17, Nikita Singh 3 for 24, Salonee Dangore 3 for 330 by 13 runs.