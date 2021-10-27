Vidya Bharti's sports competitions in Nov

Recently a meeting of Vidya Bharti Sports Council was held at Gaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. City's athletics coach Jitendra Ghordadekar attended the meeting. During the meeting a review of Vidya Bharti sportspersons who excelled in the Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics and World Athletics Championship was taken.

Shaili Singh (silver in the long jump in World Athletics Championship), Nisad Kumar (silver in the high jump in Paralympics) and Manju Bombri were honoured.

In the year 20-21-22 athletics, badminton, boxing, gymnastics, judo, rifle shooting, wrestling, kabaddi, kho-kho, handball, mallakhamb and yoga competitions will be organised.

All the competitions will be held at Nagpur city level, Vidarbha-level, West Zone level and then at Alll-India level. Conidering Corona infection, it was decided to conduct only such competitions in which Vidya Bharti sportspersons win medals at national-level. All the competitions will be held in Under-17 and Under-19 category. This year there will be no competitions in Under-14 section.

The athletics All-India competitions would be organised at Bhopal from December 25 to 28. For more details interested persons can contact on mobile no. 9923441609, 97668993380, informs a press release.