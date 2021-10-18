Zabiya selected in State hockey team

Nagpur, Oct 18

Zabiya Gani Khan of Nagpur district has been selected to represent the Hockey Maharashtra team in the forthcoming 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship to be held at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh from October 21 to 30.

Nagpur District Unified Hockey Association, Nagpur (NDUHA ) had forwarded the name Zabiya Khan along with other four players for final selection trials at Pune, which was conducted by Hockey Maharashtra. Zabiya Khan out of five players of Nagpur was selected to join camp organised by Hockey Maharashtra for picking final team for Nationals. Thirty-six players were shortlisted for camp after which Hockey Maharashtra's final team was declared. Zabiya Khan found the place in the list of eighteen players selected. Zabiya is the student of Bhavan's Ashti and has represented her school in CBSE West Zone and National Hockey Championship at Chennai and was also adjudged best player of the tourney. Zabiya also represented her school in DSO organised tournament VHA ground. Zabiya gives credit of her success to NDUHA secretary Pramod Jain, Riyazuddin Kazi, Pramod Thakre and Firoz khan of Hill Hockey Academy, Nagpur.