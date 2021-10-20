10 missing after boat capsizes in Ghaghara river near UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
Published: October 20, 2021
A boat carrying several people capsized in the Ghaghara river near Mirzapur village of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.
A local police official who witnessed the incident said, "10 people went missing after a boat capsized in Ghaghara river. Officers were present on the spot. Divers are searching for missing persons."
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
