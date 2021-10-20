10 missing after boat capsizes in Ghaghara river near UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Published: October 20, 2021 01:40 PM

A boat carrying several people capsized in the Ghaghara river near Mirzapur village of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

10 missing after boat capsizes in Ghaghara river near UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

A local police official who witnessed the incident said, "10 people went missing after a boat capsized in Ghaghara river. Officers were present on the spot. Divers are searching for missing persons."

More details are awaited.

