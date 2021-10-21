100-cr Covid vaccination an achievement showing India's capability to attain any goal: Anurag Thakur

As India breached the 100-crore Covid-19 vaccination mark on Thursday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur lauded this achievement noting that it shows the country's capability to attain any big goal.

"India has crossed the landmark of administering 100 crores Covid-19 vaccine doses, this is an achievement for the country. By doing so, India has shown that even the biggest of goals can be achieved," Thakur said.

The minister mentioned how Himachal Pradesh and Goa were the first states to consecutively inoculate the entire adult population with the first dose and how they were subsequently followed by other states.

Thakur said the 100 crore vaccination achievement was notable as it came at a time when many leaders in the Opposition were misleading the public and rumours were also being spread against Covid-19 vaccination.

"People were also scared. But despite everything, the Prime Minister continued his efforts to make this drive successful as he made the people aware through "Mann Ki Baat" and other programmes," added the Minister.

The BJP leader accepted that there were many challenges but stressed that "success has been achieved by overcoming them". "We will continue to take this campaign forward," he added.

The minister also expressed his gratitude towards all the citizens of the country and people connected with the mission for supporting the Central government in this endeavour.

"I thank all the Covid warriors, healthcare workers and all the people associated with this drive for the support given right from the manufacturing stage till now. This was all done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also thank the people of the country who got the vaccination done and helped in saving crores of lives," Thakur said.

On being asked if the achievement of 100-crore vaccination is an answer to those who misled the people of the country, the minister said, "No one knew about the Covid pandemic during its onset. The way India managed lockdown, saved people and distributed free ration to crores of poor people is commendable. MNREGA budget was also increased to rupees one lakh crores."

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses, as per the CoWIN portal at 9.47 am today.

( With inputs from ANI )

