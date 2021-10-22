100 cr COVID vaccination: People grateful to PM Modi's relentless efforts, says Telangana BJP leader

After India administered 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Thursday said that the people of the country are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relentless efforts.

Congratulating PM Modi on achieving this milestone, Reddy said, "After China, India has achieved the landmark of administering of 100 crores vaccine doses. The Central government has achieved this target in a short span of time under the able leadership of PM Modi."

BJP leader further lauded the Prime Minister's efforts and said that PM Modi assured that the vaccines reach nook and corner of the country through his constant monitoring.

"The Prime Minister has played a pivotal role in the production and distribution of vaccines in the country," he added.

Reddy further said that the Centre maintained a constant vigil on transportation and distribution of vaccines to all the states and has addressed the shortage issues and ensured that the vaccine doses are available abundantly in every state.

Heaping praises on Prime Minister for providing vaccines free of cost, Reddy said, "This has ensured a breakthrough in achieving the target of 100 crore vaccine doses and it would pave way for complete vaccination of people of the country," he said.

Telangana BJP leader said that the Centre adopted a five-pronged strategy, Covid-appropriate behaviour, testing, tracing, treatment and vaccination, to control the pandemic. He added that the Centre has also taken many steps to protect the lives of crores of workers and vendors who were badly affected by the lockdown.

"With large scale vaccination, the second wave was controlled immediately and the number of cases has been coming down steadily. The third wave may not spread in the country as vaccination programme is being carried on vigorously," he added.

Meanwhile, more than 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

( With inputs from ANI )

