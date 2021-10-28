17-year-old girl gives birth to baby by watching video on YouTube

A shocking incident has come to light from Kerala. A 17-year-old girl from Malappuram district gave birth to a baby boy after watching a video on YouTube. According to police, she remained in the room for three days after the delivery on October 20. However, her mother later found out about the infection. Her mother then admitted her to the hospital. Her condition is stable after treatment by doctors. Advocate Shajesh Baskar, chairman of the Malappuram District Child Welfare Committee, said the hospital had informed him about the delivery. Police were also informed. The young woman's health is improving, and her baby is well.

Police have registered a case against a 21-year-old man in the area following the girl's statement. Basker said the mother was unaware that the girl was pregnant and was trying to give birth for two days, which is surprising. He said the girl's 50-year-old mother cannot not see propeerly. Her father also works as a security guard. He is always on night duty. The girl was staying in the room with her mobile phone. So her mother thought she was busy with an online class.

Police sources said the arrested accused took advantage of the situation in the girl's house. He suggested doing a search on YouTube about cutting the girl's uterus. Now she will also have to undergo a DNA test under investigation.