2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed by security forces in ongoing encounter in J-K's Kulgam

One more Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist killed killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Chawalgam area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on, Friday said Kashmir Zone police.

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition.

The total number of terrorists killed in the encounter increased to two. The operation is still underway and further details are awaited, it added.

The neutralised terrorists have been identified as District commander of HM Shiraz Molvi and Yawar Bhat.

"Shiraz was active since 2016 and was involved in recruiting innocent youth into terror ranks & several civilian killings. A big success for us," said Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

"01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 02). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, an encounter had started between terrorists and security forces in the Chawalgam area of the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor