2 more held in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh has arrested two demonstrators on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the violence.

As per the SIT, the accused have been identified as Vichitra and Gurvinder Singh.

The arrest was made based on an FIR filed by another accused Sumit Jaiswal, the SIT informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

