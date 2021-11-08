2 watchmen arrested in Patna for being drunk on duty

Patna, Nov 8 Police in Patna have arrested two watchmen after they were found in a drunken stage during duty hours, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Vinay Kumar, deployed at the Gopalpur police station. They came to the station drunk on Monday.

When fellow cops realised their state, they informed senior police officers.

"As soon as we learnt about the status of two watchmen who came to the police station in a drunken state, I immediately reached there, arrested them and sent them to a hospital for medical examination," said Sandeep Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Patna East.

"After reports appeared positive, we sent them to jail," Singh said.

Manoj, in drunken stage, was earlier involved in molesting a girl in a village under Gopalpur police station. At that time, he was let off after a warning by an area circle officer.

