3, including juvenile, held in encounter with police in south Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested three persons, including a juvenile, after an encounter that took place in the Kotla Mubarakpur area, South Extension in Delhi on Monday night.

The police said, during patrolling, three suspicious persons were spotted on a bike. When the cops signalled them to stop, they accelerated and attempted to flee from the spot.

The police then chased them. When they reached the Office Block at Kidwai Nagar East, a pillion rider fired at cops. In retaliation, Constable Kuldeep fired at the pillion rider, later identified as Abhi Saurav, who sustained injuries on his leg.

The police have identified two others -- Gurudev Singh and a juvenile. The police have recovered one country-made pistol each from Saurav and Singh and a live cartridge from Singh.

The injured person has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Center.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections at Kotla Mubarakpur police station and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor