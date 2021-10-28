3 more locals detained for sheltering terrorists, Poonch op enters 18th day

Jammu, Oct 28 Security forces on Thursday detained three more locals for sheltering militants as the anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district continued for the 18th consecutive day, according to police sources.

The sources said the three locals, which include two brothers, were detained from Bhatta Durrian area of Mendhar tehsil.

So far, around 20 locals, including some women, have been detained during this operation.

Nine soldiers, including two JCOs, have been killed in this operation while two policemen and a soldier have sustained injuries.

The operation started on October 14 a group of soldiers challenged terrorists in the Dhera Ki Gali area.

The operation was later extended to Surankote area of Rajouri district where the presence of another group of terrorists was detected.

Villagers living in Bhatta Durrian have been advised not to go into the forest area and also stop grazing their cattle.

Security forces, including the elite para commandos of the Army, are engaged in flushing out the hidden terrorists whose exact number is yet to be ascertained.

