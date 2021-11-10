3 more Zika virus-positive cases in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, total active cases 91
By ANI | Published: November 10, 2021 09:02 PM2021-11-10T21:02:59+5:302021-11-10T21:10:07+5:30
Three more Zika virus-positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday.
Three more Zika virus-positive cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday.
Active Zika cases in Kanpur now stand at 91.
A total of 17 people have recovered and tested negative for the virus, according to updates from the health department.
Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials of the Health Department in Kanpur to review the Zika virus situation in the city, as per government sources.
Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app