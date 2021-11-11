4-day Maa Annapurna Devi Yatra between Delhi-Varanasi to begin from today

Uttar Pradesh government will initiate a four-day Maa Annapurna Devi Yatra from Delhi to Varanasi from today.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Uttar Pradesh Government, Awanish K Awasthi said, "Today, the idol of Maa Annapurna will be taken to Uttar Pradesh. Our state govt will take out a four-day Maa Annapurna Devi Yatra to Varanasi. On November 15, the idol will be installed at Vishwanath Temple by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday said that the government will hand over the idol of Maa Annapurna to the Uttar Pradesh government today.

The idol will be installed at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on November 15.

Lekhi offered prayers to the deity earlier today at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi.

Later in the day, the idol will now be taken from Delhi to Aligarh. From there it will be taken to Kanauj on November 12 and reach Ayodhya on November 14.

Finally, it will reach Varanasi on November 15 where it will be placed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Uttar Pradesh after the appropriate rituals.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will consecrate the idol at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on November 15.

The idol is 17 cm in height, 9 cm in breadth and 4 cm in thickness.

( With inputs from ANI )

