4 held for duping businessman in black dollar scam: Vadodara crime branch

Gujarat's Vadodara crime branch arrested four accused including a bogus customs officer for duping an Ahmedabad-based businessman in the black dollar scam, informed police inspector of the crime branch on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor