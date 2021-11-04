4 held for duping businessman in black dollar scam: Vadodara crime branch

Gujarat's Vadodara crime branch arrested four accused including a bogus customs officer for duping an Ahmedabad-based businessman in the black dollar scam, informed police inspector of the crime branch on Thursday.

"The Vadodara crime branch arrested four men including a bogus customs officer for duping an Ahmedabad-based businessman in the black dollar scam," the police said.

