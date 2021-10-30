4 killed in car accident in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district

At least four people including two men and two women were killed after a car rammed into a lorry coming from the opposite side in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Saturday.

As per the information provided by the police, a girl who was travelling along with four deceased survived with injuries and was shifted to the Savera hospital.

"Four people including two men and two women in the car were killed on the spot and a girl who was injured was shifted to the Savera hospital by police," Bathalapally Sub Inspector Harsha informed.

The inspector also said, "the condition of the serving girl is stable."

( With inputs from ANI )

