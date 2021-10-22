41 cases of dengue reported in UP's Prayagraj

Published: October 22, 2021

About 41 cases of dengue have been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday.

Out of the 41 people, 36 are adults and five are children.

They have been admitted to the dengue ward of the Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital, said the health officials.

Unseasonal rains have triggered dengue and the number of patients has gone up in the city.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

