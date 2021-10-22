41 cases of dengue reported in UP's Prayagraj

About 41 cases of dengue have been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday.

Out of the 41 people, 36 are adults and five are children.

They have been admitted to the dengue ward of the Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital, said the health officials.

Unseasonal rains have triggered dengue and the number of patients has gone up in the city.

( With inputs from ANI )

