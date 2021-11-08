4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Southeast of Portblair in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 16 kilometres and occurred at around 5.28 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 08-11-2021, 05:28:29 IST, Lat: 9.98 and Long: 93.82, Depth: 16 Km, Location: 218 km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor