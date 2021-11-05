5 injured in shooting attack in Gurugram

Over five people were injured during an alleged shooting attack on Thursday in Manesar's Kasan village, informed the police.

"The shooting took place at Kasan village. The reason was old enmity. We have assigned a team for the investigation. We are searching for the accused," said Manesar Assistant Commissioner of Police Veer Singh.

"Four to five people who were injured, have been admitted to Medanta Hospital," ACP Singh added.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

