5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Dwarka

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richer Scale hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka, Gujarat today at 3:15 pm," NCS said.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

