55 people arrested by Delhi Police in crackdown against illegal firecrackers

As many as 55 people have been arrested by Delhi Police in a crackdown against illegal firecrackers in the national capital and a total of 6,050 kilograms of firecrackers have been seized since the ban on fireworks, as per data from police.

A total of 56 FIRs have been registered for possession, selling of illegal firecrackers in Delhi.

Maximum arrests have been made in the West Delhi district, while the maximum amount of firecrackers has been seized from the North Delhi district, the data says. According to the police, 11 cases have been registered for selling firecrackers in West district, while 11 people have been arrested from the district. When it comes to the seizure of firecrackers, more than 2400 kilograms of firecrackers have been seized in the North district alone. 10 people have been arrested from the North district in six FIRs.

Recently on Tuesday itself, 879 kilograms of firecrackers were seized from the Sadar Bazaar area of North Delhi.

In East Delhi, 82 kilograms of firecrackers have been seized, while 540 kilograms have been seized from West Delhi. From North-East and North-West Delhi, 161 and 355 kilograms of firecrackers respectively have been seized by the police. From South, South-East and South-West Delhi, the police have seized 563 kilograms, 127 kilograms and 22 kilograms of firecrackers respectively.

From Central Delhi, 298 kilograms of firecrackers have been seized. 181 kilograms have been seized from Outer Delhi. 1163 kilograms and 136 kilograms of firecrackers have been seized from Rohini and Shahdara respectively.

Neither any firecracker seller has been caught nor any crackers have been found in Dwarka, Outer North and New Delhi districts. While New Delhi is one of the most sensitive areas of Delhi, the police in both Dwarka and Outer North districts are talking of strict vigil against those selling crackers.

( With inputs from ANI )

