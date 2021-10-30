6 arrested in leopard poaching case in Indore

State Tiger Strike Force and Indore Special Task Force on Friday arrested six poachers, including two school teachers, in the alleged leopard poaching case.

After hunting the leopard, the accused were trying to sell its skin and nails. The skin and six nails were recovered from the accused by the officials, the Office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests said in a statement.

Along with the accused Magan Singh and Ramesh Chauhan who are teachers, Bhuru and Hemant are residents of Alirajpur district as well. Kamlesh and Inder are residents of Dhar.

All the six accused have been produced in the Indore District Court and have been taken on remand.

( With inputs from ANI )

