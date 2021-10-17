6 dead, several missing in Kerala rains

At least six people have lost their lives so far in Kerala and over a dozen were missing as heavy rains lashed the state triggering flash floods and landslides in parts of the state, the Water Resources Minister Roshi Augustin said on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, four people were killed in Kottayam district while two casualties have been reported in Idukki district, the minister said.

Idduki and Kottayam districts in Central and South Kerala bore the brunt of the heavy rains that have been lashing the state since Friday with many people feared missing in landslides.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued locals at Muvattupuzha in the rain-hit Ernakulam district, the Minister said.

A rescue operation by the NDRF is underway at Kokkayar, Idukki, stated the minister.

"Army and Indian Air Force are on stand-by for assistance. We will provide all help to those in need," said Kerala Minister K Rajan in rain-hit Kottayam district.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that four people died in landslides in Koottickal in Kottayam and Kokkayam in Idduki districts of Kerala and 12 persons went missing due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday held a high-level meeting to intensify the rescue efforts and said that all means will be used to evacuate people stranded in areas flooded due to heavy rains in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor