7,700 beneficiaries get Rs 170 crores under MP govt's "Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Sambal' scheme

The Madhya Pradesh government transferred a total of Rs 170 crores into the bank accounts of 7,700 beneficiaries under the "Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Sambal Yojna' on Friday via online mode.

"This is a very humane plan. If one dies in an accident, we will give Rs 4 lakh as assistance to his family. We have decided to give an amount of four lakhs in Sambal so that life should be easy and the family's employment vehicle continues," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

"This amount will definitely help people in running their family properly. We cannot bring back those who have gone, we can definitely support those who are destitute after their departure," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

