9 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Gopalganj

At least nine people were reported dead in Bihar's Gopalganj district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, informed Gopalganj District Magistrate Dr Nawal Kishor Choudhary on Thursday.

As per the District Magistrate, seven people were also hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the district.

( With inputs from ANI )

