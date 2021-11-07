'9 of 10 start-ups fail, I'm aiming to rectify that'

New Delhi, Nov 7 With nine out of 10 start-ups failing, Shirish Nadkarni, a serial entrepreneur with 20-plus years of experience in creating consumer businesses that have scaled to tens of missions of users worldwide, challenges that equation in his new book in which he lays down strategic and tactical methods "to change the world".

"I have an idealistic mission with my book. Nine of 10 start-ups fail. However, the one that succeeds can change the world as Microsoft, Google and others have shown. My goal is to change that equation so that more entrepreneurs are inspired and more start-ups succeed and change the world," Nadkarni told in an interview of his book "From Startup To Exit – An Insider's Guide to Launching and Scaling Your Tech Business"

