98 crore Covid-19 vaccine jabs given, says health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that India has administered 98 crore Covid-19 vaccine jabs to the people till Monday afternoon.

In a tweet about the number of COVID vaccinations, Mandaviya said, "98 crores done. India is quickly making its way to the COVID-19 vaccine century! Just two more steps to go."

He also posted a picture along with the tweet of the Union health ministry. In the photo, it is written, "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 98 crore COVID Vaccine Doses Administered."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the people of Uttarakhand after the State administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population.

( With inputs from ANI )

