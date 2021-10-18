98 crore Covid-19 vaccine jabs given, says health minister Mansukh Mandaviya
By ANI | Published: October 18, 2021 04:06 PM2021-10-18T16:06:00+5:302021-10-18T16:15:02+5:30
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that India has administered 98 crore Covid-19 vaccine jabs to the people till Monday afternoon.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that India has administered 98 crore Covid-19 vaccine jabs to the people till Monday afternoon.
In a tweet about the number of COVID vaccinations, Mandaviya said, "98 crores done. India is quickly making its way to the COVID-19 vaccine century! Just two more steps to go."
He also posted a picture along with the tweet of the Union health ministry. In the photo, it is written, "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 98 crore COVID Vaccine Doses Administered."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the people of Uttarakhand after the State administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app