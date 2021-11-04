AAP rubbishes Goa CM's allegation that Kejriwal copied his free pilgrimage scheme

The Aam Aadmi Party has dismissed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's allegations that party chief Arvind Kejriwal had copied his government-sponsored pilgrimage scheme, stating that the Delhi government's 'Teerth Yatra Yojana' was launched a year before Sawant became the CM.

According to a press note, AAP alleged that Goa CM Pramod Sawant has developed a habit of copying AAP schemes and claiming credit.

"Pramod Sawant's schemes only remain on paper and never get implemented on the ground be it promises on jobs or recent free water programmes. I challenge Pramod Sawant to declare the number of people who have availed of the pilgrimage scheme in the state", AAP Goa convener Rahul Mhambre said.

"It was the AAP who first announced the Mukhyamantri Teertha Yatra Yojna in Delhi three years ago. Recently, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal also added Ayodhya to the list. People are allowed to conduct pilgrimages for free and the Delhi government bears the entire cost of their travel. As of now, more than 35,000 people have gained benefits from the Yojna. Pramod Sawant, on the other hand, is habituated to copying everything that AAP does", said Mhambre.

Accusing Sawant and BJP governments of copying many of the AAP schemes, Mhambre said, "Goans are aware of who the real copycats are. Earlier CM copied Kejriwal's 'governance at the door-step' programme. Ever since Kejriwal announced free electricity for Goemkars, BJP has been attempting to finding new things to copy from the Kejriwal model and announce it. Sawant had earlier copied Kejriwal's free water policy. During his second visit, Kejriwal announced that he would set up a skill university on the lines of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), once AAP comes to power. CM Pramod Sawant-led government copied Arvind Kejriwal's model and announced the same during a job fair."

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "I had announced it in the budget and my scheme was ready too. My scheme has been notified too. Registration has also begun for those who want to undertake 'teerth yatra'. He copies my schemes. He is habituated to this. He is a copymaster."

During his visit to Goa on November 1, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had announced that a free government-sponsored pilgrimage will be given to the Ram temple at Ayodhya, Ajmer Sharif and Velankanni for people in Goa if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power after state Assembly elections next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor