AFT grants 'war injury pension' to WWII jawan who lost his leg due to mine blast

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has ordered the Ministry of Defence and Indian Army to give additional benefits of 'war injury pension' to World War II jawan, who lost a leg in a mine blast.

As per Subash Singh, son of Jawan (Retired) Balwant Singh, his father filed the case with AFT in 2010 and the court announced its decision on November 9.

"We are happy about the decision and my father will now be given the war injury pension," said Subash.

He further urged the Rajasthan government to also provide a job to a family member of the war veteran.

After getting injured and losing a leg in World War II, Balwant Singh was provided with a 'normal disability pension', but after AFT, Jaipur, on Tuesday ordered to give additional benefits of 'war injury pension' to him.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor