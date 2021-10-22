Agra Fort lit up in tricolour to mark 100 cr vaccination

Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh was lit up in the Tricolour on Thursday, on the occasion of the completion of the 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination mark by India.

Under the Archaeological Survey of India's initiative, 100 monuments across India were being illuminated in colours of the National flag following the feat.

The illumination is taking place as a mark of respect and gratitude to corona warriors -vaccinators, sanitation staff, paramedical, auxiliary workers, police personnel who have contributed relentlessly in the fight against the covid pandemic.

The 100 monuments being lit up in tri-colour include UNESCO World Heritage Sites - the Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb and Qutab Minar in Delhi, Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Konark Temple in Odisha, Mamallapuram Rath temples in Tamil Nadu, St Francis of Assisi Church in Goa, Khajuraho, the forts of Chittor and Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan, the excavated ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar and Dholavira (recently accorded world heritage status) in Gujarat.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor