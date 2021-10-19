Ahead of Deepawali, Guwahati's earthen lamp seller hoping for good business

Ahead of Deepawali, earthen lamp sellers in Assam's Guwahati are hoping for good business, after COVID-19 affected the sale last year.Alok Roy, an earthen lamp seller said that he is hoping for good business this Deepawali.

"Last year, the COVID-19 affected the sales of earthen lamps. But this year, we are hoping for good business. Customers are buying lamps from us," he said.

"We should celebrate Deepawali by lighting earthen lamps and worship Goddess Lakshmi," said Meena Pathak, who came to buy earthen lamps for her family, ahead of Deepawali.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor