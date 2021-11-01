Air Quality Index in Delhi reaches 289 or poor category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Sunday reached 289, which comes under the "poor category."

As per government agencies, an AQI within the range of 0-5 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' and 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is considered 'severe'.

As of 4 PM on Sunday, the AQI was in 'Good' category in 23 cities across India, while the 'Satisfactory' AQI was recorded in 20 cities and 'Moderate'AQI in 41 cities, reported the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

AQI in 'Poor', 'Very Poor' and 'Severe' categories was recorded in 36, 9 and 1 cities respectively by 4 PM.

"As per AQI today (October 31, 2021) at 4 pm: - 23 Cities in category 'Good' 20 Cities in category 'Satisfactory' 41 Cities in category 'Moderate' 36 Cities in category 'Poor' 09 Cities in the category 'Very poor' 01 City in Category 'Severe'," tweeted CPCB.

Cities recording the 'Good' category of AQI include Aizwal, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, Shivamogga.

Cities that recorded 'Satisfactory' AQI include Varanasi, Siliguri, Nashik, Kannur and Bengaluru.

Ahmedabad, Ambala, Bhatinda, Bhopal and Gwalior are among cities that recorded the 'Moderate' level AQI.

'Poor' category was recorded in cities which also included Agra, Amritsar, Jaipur, Lucknow and Gurugram.

Kurukshetra, Jind, Ghaziabad were among cities where 'Very Poor' AQI was recorded while Sonipat was the lone city where 'Severe' AQI was recorded.

( With inputs from ANI )

