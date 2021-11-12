Ajay Bhalla to discuss land acquisition projects with Bengal Chief Secy

New Delhi, Nov 12 Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will on Friday discuss the pending land acquisition projects for the construction of a border fence, national highways and border outposts (BOP) with West Bengal Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi in Kolkata.

Bhalla, who is on a day-long trip to Kolkata, is expected to meet officers of the Border Security Force (BSF), a Home Ministry official said.

The other important areas of discussion include security arrangements and coordination with central security agencies at Integrated Check Posts made along the Bangladesh border for easy and hassle-free movement of people and cargo.

The official said that the Union Home Secretary will also discuss other security-related matters with the top officials of the state government.

The state government officials may also raise the issue of the Centre extending authority of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km in West Bengal, he said.

On October 24, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had opposed the Centre's move and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that "the step was taken to torture common people near the border areas".

The Home Secretary is also expected to speak to District Magistrates of border districts and discuss security-related issues, the official added.

West Bengal shares borders with Bangladesh (over 2,200 km), Bhutan (about 183 km) and Nepal (about 100 km).

