Allocate funds for construction of concrete embankment in Sundarbans to prevent floods: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged the Centre to allocate funds for the construction of concrete embankment in Sundarbans to resist floods and inundation.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chowdhury said, "Sundarbans is a UNESCO Heritage site and ecologically fragile area. Due to the high tide, the area gets flooded and it destroys the agriculture/ pisciculture etc. The ingress of salty water damages the agricultural field and the fertile land becomes barren."

"The entire Sundarbans area is prone to cyclone and is destined to bear the brunt of natural disaster. The cyclone Alla, Yaas, Amphan to name a few used to ravage the area at regular intervals resulted in the unprecedented trials and tribulations of the common men. Every year a large number of the population become jobless and homeless," Chowdhury said.

He added, "As a result, they become neo migrant labourers. You may please engage domain experts to explore the remedy of these natural depredations of this area," he further said.

The Congress leader requested the Centre to allocate funds for the construction of a concrete embankment in the Sundarbans region to resist the flood and inundation.

( With inputs from ANI )

